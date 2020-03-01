Editor:
Being a 10-year resident of the Charlotte Park area of Charlotte County I urge county commissioners to continue can-kicking their decision to provide sewer conversion for our area. There is a surprise benefit emerging from their indecision.
As the regulations for septic fields become increasingly stringent, the newly constructed fields are starting to resemble the Great Pyramids. (See corner of Pelican Pointe and Deltona). Future generations will flock to this tiny area to marvel at the splendid pyramids and wonder about their purpose.
Perhaps future President Donald Trump VIII will convert Charlotte Park to a national park and relieve Charlotte County of the sewer conversion burden.
John Gildersleeve
Punta Gorda
