We have an aspiring king in Washington, D.C., and another in Florida. King Donald is defying the laws of the land in an attempt to destroy the democracy we have. King Ronald just passed a law (decree) to prevent further attempts by the serfs to use petitions to get new laws onto the ballot.
During King Ronald's campaign, I recall seeing him gleefully reading to his son and declaring how he loved hearing the words, "you're fired!" At that moment, I knew he was a despicable and deceitful person. In my career in supervisory and management rolls I never knew a decent person who felt gleeful at the idea of being able to say, "you're fired." When a person is fired, even if they deserve to be fired, it is a difficult time for the individual, sometimes tragic. I can't comprehend how someone can enjoy that moment. I understand now, how King Ronald can relish the idea of taking the power away from the people (serfs).
In centuries past, the serfs had sticks, rocks and arrows to defend their families. The kings had the wealth and armies with swords and spears. Today, the kings still have the wealth and lawyers to determine for the people what is best for them. Today, people cling desperately to the Second Amendment rights. I don't have a gun, but I can see why the Second Amendment is so precious.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
