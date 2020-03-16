Editor:
The March 7 article on the teen suffering from serious medical issues and the effort to raise funds to purchase a “therapy” dog to assist her in daily activities was well written and hopefully will help the family in their efforts. Unfortunately it also used an incorrect term to describe such a dog. What she is looking for is a “service” dog, not a “therapy” dog.
A “therapy” animal is usually taken into nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities to provide comfort to persons in need of cheering up, calming down, or just a little loving. They do not necessarily have any special training and they legally do not have any special privileges.
Persons such as Megan use a “service” dog to do things for her that she cannot do because of physical limitations due to her disability. “Service” dogs have received special training and are allowed access to all public businesses through the ADA.
An “emotional support” animal is used by persons with a disability such as PTSD to provide needed comfort in stressful situations. (If the dog has had specific training it actually qualifies as a “service” dog.) They are legally allowed in housing under the Fair Housing Act, but not into public businesses, although many people are using that term to get their pets access to places pets are not normally allowed, without realizing that even a legitimate “emotional support” animal has no legal right to be allowed anywhere except housing.
Tom Hanson
President, Guide Dog Users of Florida
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.