Responding to my opponent’s May 17th letter, he thinks by repeating the same lies over and over that you, the voters will believe it! I give you more credit.
I’m flattered that my opponent thinks I have these great powers to accomplish all the things he accuses me of and forgets I am only one vote of five and it takes a majority vote of the Airport Authority to make things happen and is usually done unanimously. The airport imposes no taxes on county residents as it is self-supporting. The airport is very successful. We have a business model that I support and it generates income to operate and develop the airport. Developing land on the airport is a primary consideration of the Authority and staff.
The two airlines serving Punta Gorda Airport provide service to 50-plus destinations. We are constantly working on route expansion with our existing and other airlines. The Authority cannot by federal law prohibit any airline from providing service at PGD.
Didn't know about “Black Rock” but apparently, known to my opponent with his financial background as an airport investment entity. My opponent has stated he would like to further investigate airport privatization. He should also know by now all revenues generated at the airport must stay at the airport. Only under privatization of the airport can funds be spent elsewhere.
My opponent has defined our “negotiations” for property acquisition as bullying property owners. There is federal law that defines how airports acquire property and property rights.
