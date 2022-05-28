My husband, Eric Bretan, is campaigning for the Airport Authority. In a very hurtful way, Eric’s opponent has questioned his motives for running for this position so I would like to set the record straight.
The primary reason Eric decided to run for the Airport Authority is that he wants to give back to Charlotte County. We have been extremely blessed with the support of the community for our small business over the last eight years. This success has driven Eric to find ways to return the favor, volunteering his time with the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America, and Charlotte County Schools. Running for the Airport Authority is just the next step in his journey to give back to the community which has given us so much.
Second, Eric is running for the Airport Authority to create a place where our children and future grandchildren would want to call home. Charlotte County has always struggled attracting working professionals. A vibrant airport can help bring in new industries and spur economic growth in our community. Managed correctly, it can also drive property taxes down and provide inexpensive travel options to cities all across the U.S.
So before deciding on who to vote for this August, I would urge you to get to know Eric. Charlotte County deserves an Airport Authority that we can all be proud of, and I know Eric Bretan is the right person for the job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.