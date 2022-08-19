The editorial in the June 17 The Daily Sun concerning “Juneteenth” is in error. It stated that the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln on January 13, 1863 freed the slaves in the United States. It only freed the slaves in the Confederate States.
The proclamation stated that “that all persons held as slaves” in the rebellious states “are and henceforward shall be free.” A preliminary “emancipation proclamation” was sent to the Confederate states on Sept. 22, 1862 by Abraham Lincoln threatening to free the slaves in the Confederate states if they did not cease hostilities.
Consequently, slavery did not end in the “entire United States” until the Dec. 18, 1865 when the number of states approving a resolution adopting the 13th Amendment reached the required number to add the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution.
“June 19, 1865”, the date the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in the state of Texas, has been celebrated as a State of Texas holiday for many years, as it should be a state holiday. Thus the reluctance of many states not to adopt the “Juneteenth”: as a state holiday.
Dec. 18, the date the last state adopted the 13th Amendment, should be declared a national holiday as it is the date all slaves in the United States were actually freed and should be celebrated as the national holiday of the end of slavery in United States. It would be difficult for the states not to adopt this date as a state holiday.
