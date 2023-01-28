A letter in Wednesday's edition repeats the myth that our Social Security and Medicare benefits are paid only with our payroll deductions and not income taxes. This is not true. While both programs were intended to be self-funding, Congress regularly added benefits without funding them, like the 1975 cost-of-living increase. This has resulted in shortfalls that are made up with "temporary" "emergency" transfers from the general fund. This happens every year.
Right now those transfers are the second largest line-item in the federal budget, right behind the Defense Department. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office tells us that unless there are significant tax increases, benefit cuts, or both, SS and Medicare will eventually be the largest budget item. This does affect the deficit and national debt. And it should worry anyone receiving benefits because Congress can mess with those transfers and there are some who want to.
And a Monday latter said, among other things, "When will the Daily Sun provide their low information voters with Twitter file news?" Not a good idea to dump on us Sun readers. We read an actual newspaper. And a lot of us don't buy that the MSM is suppressing this stuff because hearing about the Twitter files and Elon Musk and Hunter Biden's laptop is as freaking unavoidable as hearing about Prince Harry.
And if you think the Associated Press is biased, it's you, not them. Bring up APNews.com and FoxNews.com. One is all headlines and then sports, the other is right-wing opinion and AP stories.
