A letter in Wednesday's edition repeats the myth that our Social Security and Medicare benefits are paid only with our payroll deductions and not income taxes. This is not true. While both programs were intended to be self-funding, Congress regularly added benefits without funding them, like the 1975 cost-of-living increase. This has resulted in shortfalls that are made up with "temporary" "emergency" transfers from the general fund. This happens every year.


