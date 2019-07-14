Editor:
Sad thought to realize that one large issue is our own "dumping sewage into Sarasota Bay" and they still are doing it, even after sewage is known as a direct food source for algae blooms.
“Between May 7 to December 23, 2018, more then 53,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged, and there were multiple spills of untreated wastewater totaling almost 206,000 gallons.” The Sun, June 24.
I feel someone or many people are not paying attention to the direct science behind our algae bloom problems, thus causing it to worsen. Then, if they are covering up these dumps of sewage — tricky behavior on their part — are there no consequences to these dumps of sewage that make our environment much worse?
The fact that the Sarasota commissioners know what is feeding these algae blooms and they are still dumping sewage. A very sad case for the inhabitants of Sarasota County.
People are now deciding if it is in their best interest to still live here, along with the mass construction boom. Not a word about upgrading the sewage plants.
Thea N. Nelson
Englewood
