The Florida Legislature is currently discussing a troubling bill that would create new barriers to sex education in Florida’s public schools. Under current law, a student whose parent makes a written request to the school principal can be exempted from learning about reproductive health or sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV/AIDS. Under the proposed bill, students will not receive instruction at all unless their parents opt them in: The default will be no sex ed.
Sex education is critically important. Providing young people with the information they need to make responsible decisions about their sexual health reduces unintended teen pregnancies and STDs, empowers youth to build better futures, and benefits communities and the environment. It’s imperative that we provide students with comprehensive, medically accurate and age-appropriate sexual health information. For the sake of Florida’s youth, please — let your legislators know you don’t support Senate Bill 410 or House Bill 545.
Kelley Dennings
Port Charlotte
