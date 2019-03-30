Editor:
Render unto Caesar.
A short time back a contributor wrote, “Do you think God and Jesus support sex between people of the same gender?” Let’s take them separately and apply some of our God-given reason to the question.
As a young man Jesus probably wanted to have sex but did he and if so with whom? The Bible is strangely silent about this aspect of his humanity, thus allowing the illogical conclusion that he must therefore have been celibate. Or he may have just been discrete. Also, the argument advanced that because only two sexes were created, they must therefore exclusively co-combine, is suspect. God created fire and ice, does that mean they must exclusively co-combine as well? Silly isn’t it.
As for God himself or herself, does he/she think only pro-creational sex is holy and all other sex is sinful or is that just some Old Testament preachers preying upon an ignorant crowd in the 1200’s B.C. Does a universe creating an infinite God even care about sex? How does creating the universe and copulation even get into the same playbook? I suspect preachers and self-appointed experts put it there.
We should remember what JC himself said, “Render onto Caesar that which is Caesar’s …” Sex incontrovertibly falls into the Caesar category and therefore we should leave God out of it.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.