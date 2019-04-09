Editor:
We have a new weapon in our country and it is impossible to see, impossible to protect ourselves from and the wounds inflicted never heal.
It won't kill you, but it might prevent employment, break up families and cause severe emotional scars. That weapon is the charge of inappropriate contact and/or sexual harassment. Every single adult and many teens are armed and dangerous.
I am not a fan of Joe Biden, but the timing of his accusers sure makes me think these accusations have an ulterior motive. Just like those thrown at Bret Kavanaugh and others. I have heard Kamala Harris call VP Mike Pence "ridiculous" for not meeting alone with any woman. To that I say, Mr. Pence is very smart not to put himself in a position where it is he said, she said because the public will nearly always believe the woman.
As for Ms. Harris, she is clearly out of touch with what is happening. Which is quite amusing considering how her career got its start — an affair with a married man.
Stewart Andersen
Englewood
