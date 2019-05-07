Editor:
How is a person's sex determined? Scientifically, by examining DNA, genes, chromosomes, hormone levels, internal organs? Testing for testosterone and estrogen?
Nope! Seconds after a birth takes place the doctor with a quick glance, he/she either sees or does not see a little kanoodle. On the basis of this casual observation a person's sex is written in stone for his/her lifetime.
A woman (man) is far more than the presence of a sexual organ.
Human beings are very complex entities. Growth, maturation, development, nature vs. nurture are ongoing happenings. As children grow they observe and assess what is happening in the external world and in their internal world. In most cases they seem to be compatible. But, for some, they live in a world of contradictions. They know they are expected to feel, think and act a certain way, but they can/do not.
For example, sometime around ages 13, 14 or so a boy starts to develop an interest in girls. Is this a conscious decision? No. It is the natural order of things. What is happening in the outside world is compatible with his inner world. A young man finds young ladies to be appealing and attractive. The situation seems to be reciprocated.
For some young men/women this does not happen. The things they see happening around them are not happening to/for/in them. The external world is at odds with the internal world. This young person is entering a life of confusion, self-doubt and conflict.
This subject is too wide-ranging for one 250-word letter. Much more needs to be learned and understood.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
