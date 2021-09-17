While creating the virtual downtown for the Journey to the Future city-wide presentation, in accordance with the existing Land Development Regulations (LDR), I noticed the lack of landscaping requirements, such as shade trees that might offset visually obtrusive structures.
During a recent visit to Savannah, we took a walk one evening and passed by a 189-foot-tall hotel, on the other side of the street. But we couldn't see the top. Nor could we see much past the first couple of floors.
The reason for this was because the city’s live oak trees offered a canopy over the street and sidewalk that blocked the overhead view. And in the daytime, these trees provide welcome shelter from the harsh sun. They, and other such shade trees, are why Savannah is such a walk-friendly city.
Dover, Kohl has suggested creating a point system to use as a determinant for establishing building heights. Maybe adding shade trees to that system will not only provide us shade from the often-blistering heat of summer, but also visually diminish the overpowering presence of tall buildings in an area otherwise devoid of nature's canopy.
We should consider adding such landscape requirements, as well as man-made shade structures over sidewalks, if we are to enjoy walking this beautiful city year-round.
While it may be many years before the largest of trees offer the same level of shade as Savannah’s, we can find solace in knowing we’re doing something beneficial for the future of our city.
