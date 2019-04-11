Editor:
Let’s say I wanted a large building in my recently developed residential neighborhood, 40 miles from Port Charlotte. I will supply the land and the infrastructure.
I make a deal with a state representative to fund my proposed hurricane shelter building with taxpayers’ money. I couldn’t wait to schedule a public meeting on this, so I called my county commissioners individually and asked them if they would support “the concept” for a regional hurricane shelter.
Of course, I couldn’t provide any details so I could get them all on board. I had to hurry to get my appropriations bill through this year’s session to get $8 million from the state and $2 million from my county.
One commissioner objected to how I deceived him and the people. As an elected official, I told this commissioner that I don’t answer to him and where is his plan for a hurricane shelter?
I expertly deferred my plan to the 11th legislative hour to force a vote. Who cares about public opinion anyway?
The players in this story are real. They include Syd Kitson, “the Babcock Ranch developer;” Michael Grant, the elected official “Charlotte County state representative;” and Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
This is a true story of how a likely group of “rubber stamp” commissioners were played in this Sunshine State shady deal. The taxpayers are fictitious and do not count, except at the next ballot box. Except for Joe Tiseo, no one in this story represents the people.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
