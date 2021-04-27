Editor:
I am disgusted with Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis regarding her public opinion of the Chauvin verdict. She expressed her shameful personal pleasure with the outcome.
No police chief should praise the verdict, but should instead comment on the Democratic process that led to a fair trial the way Chief Garrison of North Port and Sarasota Sheriff Hoffman did by praising the process and not the outcome. At least the CCSO saw fit to make no comment.
Ronald Mathison
Rotonda West
