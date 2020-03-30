Editor:'

I just read your Sunday letters. One was particularly disturbing, sounding like something out of Nazi Germany years ago. The writer,  wrote of old people "they have had a good life. Let the vultures have them now." How can anyone in the state of Florida, or anywhere, write such a thing with such a concentration of elderly people here.

Does he plan to offend them all, or does he feel with limited newspaper viewing no one would see it. Surprisingly the Sun published it, even though it is so offensive. Are his parents still alive or have the vultures gotten to them? What a neighbor he would make, peering out the window cheering the vultures on, until it was his turn to be vulture meat.

I live in Lacasa, a manufactured home community. We have people in their 80s and 90's who are still leading very active lives. Should we call the vultures? Shame on him.

Jerry Corrao

North Port

