Editor:
I like Sheriff Bill Prummell, and I think he's done a good job for our county. But his endorsement of Donald Trump for re-election announced at Mr. Trump's very recent vitriolic mini-rally ("mini" because so few people showed up) at the Tampa International Airport is unfortunate.
Prummel is not alone, of course, with 48 of the 67 Florida sheriffs and the Florida Police Benevolent Society endorsing Mr. Trump, but their endorsements seem to show that they are the "old boys club" in Florida law enforcement. Notably, however, the sheriffs who thus far have not endorsed the president represent our state's major urban areas and large populations, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, and Orange counties.
I can only guess Prumell and other sheriffs are happy with a president who regularly spews insults on people and groups, and is trotting "law and order" out as a red herring to scare voters. Perhaps the sheriffs are willing to tolerate the increasingly authoritarian character of our nation's politics, but they should be ashamed for thinking so narrowly and endorsing Mr. Trump's dog whistles.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
