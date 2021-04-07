Editor:

Shame on you. Your juvenile article regarding the Bunny Butt cake was an insult to Christians.

Easter is the holiest day on the Christian calendar and your sophomoric, scatological slant on this beautiful day is extremely offensive.

I guess that the fact that this irreverent piece was given a full page spread means that the adults had left the room when the decision was made to publish this offensive drivel.

Shame on you.

Mauri K. Kenny

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments