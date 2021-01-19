Editor:

The letter in your paper Jan. 9, (Coup by Left was a success), was a pack of lies. There were 68 arrests made as of this day representative of Proud Boys, the Klan, Trump supporters, and yes, QAnon, plus other obstructionist to Biden's inauguration.

Shame on the writer for writing such garbage and shame on your paper for printing it.

Sally Brandt

Rotonda West

