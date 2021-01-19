Editor:
The letter in your paper Jan. 9, (Coup by Left was a success), was a pack of lies. There were 68 arrests made as of this day representative of Proud Boys, the Klan, Trump supporters, and yes, QAnon, plus other obstructionist to Biden's inauguration.
Shame on the writer for writing such garbage and shame on your paper for printing it.
Sally Brandt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.