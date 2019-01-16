Editor:
President Trump and his Republican supporters said Mexico would pay for the wall. Now Trump and his supporters want the rest of us (Democrats and independents) to pay for it.
When Trump and his supports break promises, shame on them for expecting the rest of us to keep them.
Democrats got the overwhelming majority of the popular vote in 2018 and now control the House. Republicans failed to win the popular vote for president in 2016 and won only because the Electoral College was biased in their favor.
The Republican majority in the Senate doesn’t represent the popular vote. A voter from a tiny population state (like Wyoming) has 50 or more times representation in the Senate than a voter from populous California.
Republicans have benefited from this bias. Sadly, it has emboldened them into expecting the majority of voters to accept a minority stake in our democracy.
Trump shamelessly lies and compliant Republicans make excuses. Let’s hope the wholesome majority of voters can forgive them.
This shameless behavior that degrades the value of the wholesome majority has to end.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
