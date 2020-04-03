Editor:

The nation's truckers are working long hours to deliver the goods to try to keep the stores stocked. They need to 'feel the love' and know they are being thought about.

May I suggest that all grocery stores make sure that when a weary trucker arrives, they are met with smiles and receive a complimentary meal or two to take with them. Long hours on the highway and fewer and fewer lunch/dinner/snack breaks along the way are adding additional stress on these silent heroes who also are away from their own families and trying to provide for them.

We are all in this together. Let's "Share the Care!"

Sherry Ballou

Punta Gorda

