Editor:
The nation's truckers are working long hours to deliver the goods to try to keep the stores stocked. They need to 'feel the love' and know they are being thought about.
May I suggest that all grocery stores make sure that when a weary trucker arrives, they are met with smiles and receive a complimentary meal or two to take with them. Long hours on the highway and fewer and fewer lunch/dinner/snack breaks along the way are adding additional stress on these silent heroes who also are away from their own families and trying to provide for them.
We are all in this together. Let's "Share the Care!"
Sherry Ballou
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.