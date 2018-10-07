Editor:
As a resident of Punta Gorda, for 26 years, I am proud to support Rachel Keesling for City Council, District 2. Rachel shares my vision for the city of Punta Gorda.
Having raised our children here, we want this to be a community that welcomes every generation. A community that is vibrant and thriving and has jobs for working families, as well as affordable places for them to live.
Rachel has been an active participant in creating a Punta Gorda that offers a quality of life that is the best in Southwest Florida. I am supporting Rachel, because I share her vision of a strong local economy, excellent schools, beautiful waterfront parks and clean water for generations to come.
Please join me in voting for the key to our city, Rachel Keesling for City Council, District 2.
Kim Amontree
Punta Gorda
