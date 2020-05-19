Editor:
Why is it every time a white shoots an African-American, this man the Rev. Al Sharpton shows up on a TV network. Mind you I don't think the shooting in Georgia was justified by any means. From what I have seen on TV it looks bad for the two vigilantes.
But why is Sharpton always on TV for just the stories that get all the media attention. I have never seen his face on TV when a African-American shoots a white person., I guess not enough media coverage for him. Where I think he should be is in Chicago that leads the nation in shootings of Afican-American shooting African-Americans. Why not try and do something good to try and stop or lessen the killings there, where it would help the people of Chicago.
I guess this man likes traveling all over the U.S. where there is an African-American being shot by a white that gets a lot of media coverage is his forte. Why not go to Chicago and speak out about what's taking place in that city and maybe just maybe the media will cover you trying to make a difference where it really matters. Remember Rev. Sharpton, it can't be just a one-way street. It might get that coverage you seem to be always seeking.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.