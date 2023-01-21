LETTER: Sharpton not of same cloth as King Jan 21, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Your Associated Press article of January 17th mentions Al Sharpton and gives the impression the man is a civil rights leader.What he was and continues to be is a race baiter who uses the fears of people to incite violence designed to divide us. I give as proof his role in the Tawana Brawley hoax and the Crown Heights Riots of 1991.I urge anyone not familiar with either to Google them to learn about the man.Martin Luther King brought change through nonviolence, and saw all people deserving civil rights.I think Coretta King said it best about Al Sharpton when she said her husband's message was not about securing civil rights for "us" but to protect and secure the civil rights for everyone.John FlemingPunta Gorda Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schools must teach 'benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage' Sheets files appeal against Sheriff Bill Prummell Sunseeker Resort coming in the fall COLUMN: It’s the little things Massage worker charged with soliciting customer
