Editor

My Dad was a Knight, my brother is a Knight and my husband is a Knight. Ms. Harris obviously is ignorant and needs to be severely corrected as the many roles the Knights play on all levels of humanity.

If anyone wants clarification on the female role within the structure of the Knights of Columbus, the Ladies of San Pedro would be pleased to help begin to educate her.

Theodora Repose

North Port

