Editor:
For years I've thought of myself as smarter than the average bear. That version of reality came crashing down last week when I realized some people operate on a level I can't even comprehend.
A gal at work, I'll call her Val, was having difficulty with a postponed meeting. Val kept talking about Thursday's meeting. We kept reminding her it was scheduled for Monday now. "Oh, that's right, yeah, ok." Only to have to tell her again 10 minutes later. Even as we were signing off, Val said "Talk to you tomorrow at the meeting!"
Suddenly, I realized how different Val's logical thought process was. Here I am, believing in the time-space continuum and laws of physics as if they were facts. I'm thinking the meeting can only exist on one day. Val, on the other hand, has such advanced, flexible logic, that she is able to perceive the meeting occurring within two different timelines simultaneously.
I used to accept that mutually exclusive facts couldn't co-exist. What a fool I was. With flexible logic, they not only co-exist, but they can be interdependent!
Val has taught me so much about Trump supporters.
Robert Barrett
Punta Gorda
