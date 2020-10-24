Editor:
Sheriff candidate Andew Sheets banned by police for filming.
First of all, no, I don’t feel that “yelling obscenities” is the right thing to do.
Facts and law overrule “feelings.”
The court has ruled that yelling expletive at police is constitutionally protected speech.
The most extremely important issue here is the violation of law and rights by police and local government. What laws are violated by trespassing someone for filming, whatever that person says?
According to our own state attorney, “A citizen’s right to film government officials, in the discharge of their duties in a public place is a basic, vital, and well-established liberty safeguarded by the First Amendment.” This case, although it pertaining to all government officials was involving police.
Our own circuit court of appeals ruled, “The First Amendment protects the right to gather information about what public officials do on public property and specifically, a right to record matters of public interest.”
Every other circuit court of appeals to address this issue has held the same.
The Supreme Court in ACLU v Alvarez deemed videotaping the most dependable and efficient manner of documentation.
Police were filmed and a public transaction was documented.
The current sheriff has trespassed numerous people for filming. The other candidate hasn’t even made a public statement against these obvious violations of the rights of citizens. Who do you believe will protect all of your rights?
It appears the Sun, in its desire to influence the election, has left out the most important issue.
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
