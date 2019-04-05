Editor:
I must totally disagree with bill HB 3139 submitted by Rep. Mike Grant without the county commissioners agreeing to it as a group but instead meeting privately and individually with Syd Kitson to give $2 million of Charlotte County taxpayers money for a field house/shelter.
I must say something does not smell right with the way this is being done. Yes there is need for a shelter in Charlotte County for hurricanes, but there are other safe elevated areas such as Deep Creek where it would be easier and safer for Charlotte County residents to get to in an emergency. Anyone with half a brain would realize getting to Babcock Ranch from Charlotte County in an emergency would be a disaster, to get there you either take 17 to Bermont Road which is a two-lane road to 31 and would be a parking lot. Also Babcock Ranch shelter would not only have its residents but would be full with Lee County residents as it would be easier access to it for them and by the time Charlotte County residents made it there it would be full.
Kitson wants the field house for his own personal benefits and for his residents to use and to promote this an amenity for living in Babcock Ranch as a field house. Using the excuse it is a shelter is a way to get others to pay for it.
Stephen Rabinowitz
Punta Gorda
