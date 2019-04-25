Editor:
My recent e-mails to the Sun and county commissioners about a Hurricane Shelter at Babcock Ranch were not responded to, no surprise.
I suspect there is much more to this story than the obvious concerns like two lane roads that flood, a hazardous intersection and the remote location from Port Charlotte than the voters are aware of.
As a duty to the public that would be affected, the Sun should do an investigation into the matter. The commissioners need to be responsive to their constituents in a similar fashion and hold open meetings for public input, and if required have approval for any county hurricane shelter placed on the ballot.
I challenge the Sun and the commissioners to come up with a hurricane shelter plan that works for the people, not just for special interests.
Mike Reinhard
Port Charlotte
