Editor:

I would like to address the proposal to build a shelter at Babcock Ranch.

My belief is that a shelter should be built where most people live, Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda.

As far as the flood zone is concerned, I am sure that there is a place where the land can be elevated as required in Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda.

Kitson said he would donate the land. He will not have to purchase it, because he already owns it. He would have a building that he can use for other purposes and we would be paying for it.

I think it is ludicrous to build a shelter away from the most populated area that would be of most benefit to a few.

Charles E. Jones

Punta Gorda

