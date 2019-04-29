Editor:
I would like to address the proposal to build a shelter at Babcock Ranch.
My belief is that a shelter should be built where most people live, Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda.
As far as the flood zone is concerned, I am sure that there is a place where the land can be elevated as required in Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda.
Kitson said he would donate the land. He will not have to purchase it, because he already owns it. He would have a building that he can use for other purposes and we would be paying for it.
I think it is ludicrous to build a shelter away from the most populated area that would be of most benefit to a few.
Charles E. Jones
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.