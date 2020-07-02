Editor:
There's a second wave of the Chinese Virus coming, well big deal. We all knew, or at least should have known it would come. We all were told "Stay home, don't go out and get the Chinese Virus, we'll only survive if we quarantine our families."
When the virus first came there were few cases. But those cases grew, despite our distancing, masks, or quarantine. Why? Because that's what viruses do. And quarantine only works if the virus dies or we become, somehow, immune. Neither happened, so as soon as we came out we got a "second wave." Without the quarantine, the first round would have had more cases, along with more deaths. But there would not be a "second wave" because everyone would’ve been exposed sooner, rather than later.
We’re vulnerable as before but with a false sense that "we did something" even if it just delayed the inevitable. The quarantine would have worked if there were a vaccine, that was effective, on the shelf at the outbreak. We set ourselves up for a second wave the day we all decided to shelter ourselves.
The virus will find the "slow deer" in the heard and attack them, now or when they come out of hiding. I am not saying anyone did anything wrong, they were doing what they thought was best. This is the first time in history that the world tried to stop a pandemic. Unfortunately we found that what we did actually had very little effect.
Donald Bruce
Punta Gorda
