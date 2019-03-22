Editor:
First let me say, thank you to John Hackworth and the Sun for trying to shed some light on the situation at the Charlotte County Jail.
This is the sort of investigation readers expect and deserve from their local paper. And, thank you for being up front with us about the challenges you are facing. It helps us to trust you. Let me further say that I understand HIPAA laws which protect patient privacy.
It seems to me that simply redacting the names, inmate numbers, Social Security numbers, etc., would have fulfilled HIPAA requirements while at the same time, projecting a spirit of cooperation and openness. The sheriff has done the CCSO a great disservice by choosing instead to be obstructionist in his actions. It gives the appearance of having something to hide.
It is understandable that some folks who were guest of the jail hold a great deal of resentment, justified or not, at their treatment.
But there are also those who, if they are honest, know that their incarceration was justified. It is also understandable that fear of retribution will prevent many from stepping forward.
I encourage to Sun to offer and provide anonymity. And I encourage those who were unable to receive proper medical treatment to speak up. You might be saving someone's life.
Cristine A. White
Englewood
