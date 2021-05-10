Editor:

Thank you for pushing back hard on the CCSO freedom of information reports and the excessive redactions as well as favoritism to the well-connected or moneyed. Keep it up! You are our eyes and ears. So much more information needs to be reported; good, bad ugly, and pretty.

I gave a fist pump when I started seeing pushback articles on redacted reports, but today's article stunned me at the arrogance and inequity by the SO to hide so much information from the press. Yes, it's right to hold back names, but the general public needs to be presented with what's happening in our community in an intelligent and factual way. This won't happen with the level of redacted reports coming out of the SO's office.

Again, keep it up.... open the readers eyes.

Dianne Quilty


Port Charlotte

 

 

 

