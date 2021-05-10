Editor:
Thank you for pushing back hard on the CCSO freedom of information reports and the excessive redactions as well as favoritism to the well-connected or moneyed. Keep it up! You are our eyes and ears. So much more information needs to be reported; good, bad ugly, and pretty.
I gave a fist pump when I started seeing pushback articles on redacted reports, but today's article stunned me at the arrogance and inequity by the SO to hide so much information from the press. Yes, it's right to hold back names, but the general public needs to be presented with what's happening in our community in an intelligent and factual way. This won't happen with the level of redacted reports coming out of the SO's office.
Again, keep it up.... open the readers eyes.
Dianne Quilty
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.