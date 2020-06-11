Editor:

I want to say "thank you" to both the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for participating in last Friday's MLM march. The Punta Gorda Police Department helped block the marcher's route to help ensure a peaceful protest and to rebuke the rumors circulating on social media of potential looting and outside influencers.

Thank you to Sheriff Prummell and Chief Davis and their officers for marching and kneeling with with us.

Jane Merriam

Punta Gorda

