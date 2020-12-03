Editor:
I read with disbelief your apparent approval of Sheriff Bill Prummell’s appropriate handling of sexual harassment in his department, when in fact nothing could be further from the truth.
The reality that Ostrowsky denied every claim from multiple women over many years was a huge red flag, but they were all apparently lying. He was then given the monumental punishment of watching a zoom on how not to be a pig and the loss of a few weeks pay.
I’m just sorry they didn’t take their allegations to the EEOC (hopefully they still will do that).
It is ludicrous that female employees are expected to seek help for sexual harassment problems from the main contributor to these issues in their department.
The fact that he wasn’t forced to resign seriously calls the sheriff’s judgement into question...yours as well for awarding kudos for keeping the “good ole boys network” alive and well.
Pam Schroeder
Punta Gorda
