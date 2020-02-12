Editor:
I read the article concerning the demotion of a CCSO officer over a remark that was made on a "special radio channel" and all I can say is I came away shaking my head. How absurd!
Have we become so overly sensitive that what the officer is claimed to have said results in this kind of punishment? The lieutenant that the comment was supposedly directed toward should hide his head in shame, regardless of what the department says.
Surely a simple reprimand would have been more in line with the punishment fitting the ‘crime’.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
