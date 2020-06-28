Editor:
Every homeowner needs to be aware that they will be paying over $76 million from their taxes to fund the sheriff's department. It is almost 30% of the county budget. Why so much? No one is actually in charge to monitor the total operational expenditures. The sheriff's department has a carte blanche approach with no independent review board to oversee their policies or contract.
It is without a doubt that the sheriff's department is overseeing outside the scope of policing. As public servants of the county a sweeping reform needs to be done.
The county government has neglected to take over many operational endeavors that has burden the sheriff's department. With reform and policing smarter the department budget could easily be reduced by 30% within three years. These saved funds can be re-prioritized within the county.
A seven-person professional advisory board composed of medical, educators and legal civil experience would recommend their findings to the county and also be transparent to its citizens.
We all need to write or call our commissioners. We as a community need to know and protect how our money is being spent. Hopefully the commissioners will also respond to this issue.
Dan Rodriguez
Port Charlotte
