Editor:
With all the negativity going on in the world today I want to acknowledge a very positive experience. I am a board member of the homeowners association where I reside. We had the need to interact with a member of the sheriffs department. I was pleasantly surprised with the prompt response that I received from the first call to the department.
Within a matter of minutes I received a call back from Deputy Griffin. He was friendly and professional, after asking a couple questions he said he would be over to meet with me in approximately 20 minutes. He followed through with everything he said he would do, again in a matter of minutes. I felt he was very concerned and eager to help resolve the problem for which I had contacted him.
Thank you very much Deputy Griffin, you are an attribute to the CCSO.
Judie McGlinchey
Port Charlotte
