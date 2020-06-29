Editor:

With all the negativity going on in the world today I want to acknowledge a very positive experience. I am a board member of the homeowners association where I reside. We had the need to interact with a member of the sheriffs department. I was pleasantly surprised with the prompt response that I received from the first call to the department.

Within a matter of minutes I received a call back from Deputy Griffin. He was friendly and professional, after asking a couple questions he said he would be over to meet with me in approximately 20 minutes. He followed through with everything he said he would do, again in a matter of minutes. I felt he was very concerned and eager to help resolve the problem for which I had contacted him.

Thank you very much Deputy Griffin, you are an attribute to the CCSO.

Judie McGlinchey

Port Charlotte

