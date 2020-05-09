Editor:
I read a letter from a lady in Englewood who claims that the Democrats are standing in Trump's way so that he can't continue to do the fantastic job he has been doing so far.
To this lady I say that it is obvious that she has been drinking the Trump Kool Aid. But wait! Wouldn't she be better off drinking the Trump Clorox or the Trump Lysol? It has the benefit of not only pleasing the President but also of possibly making you so sick you will forget about those darn Democrats who are trying to save the country and our democracy.
Drink up!
Eileen Glassman
Punta Gorda
