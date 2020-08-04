To Ponder:

One of our county commissioners owns the Pic-n-Run store which has a sign on its door which says "No smoking, No shirt, No shoes-No service." This commissioner voted against mandatory masks. Does he think that those requirements are more important than the coronavirus which is a pandemic?

The Poet Dante reserved the darkest places in Hell for those who in times of great moral crisis remain neutral.

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

