To Ponder:
One of our county commissioners owns the Pic-n-Run store which has a sign on its door which says "No smoking, No shirt, No shoes-No service." This commissioner voted against mandatory masks. Does he think that those requirements are more important than the coronavirus which is a pandemic?
The Poet Dante reserved the darkest places in Hell for those who in times of great moral crisis remain neutral.
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
