Will your publication and every other news outlet in the country start publishing crime scene photos of the previous day’s mass shooting? There’s at least one a day. I don’t think people can understand the full effects of being hit with a .223 round until you see the images of a child with it’ head blown off or people with their limbs missing, lying in a pool of blood. Everyday! In color! That’s disgusting, you say!
How about the fact that our elected leaders have failed for decades, to pass meaningful gun reform and bring this to an end? Or at least prevent most of it. That’s disgusting!
How about the oral excrement we hear from our elected leaders every time we have another mass shooting? “We offer our condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are looking at the mental health aspect of all this” Ha! That’s disgusting!
How about some of our leaders and fellow citizens who some how equate the size and amount of their weapons or arsenals with their amount of patriotism? That’s disgusting!
And when I see a former POTUS doing a jig and joking at the NRA Convention, I see him dancing on the graves of those 19 children and all those who die from gun violence. That’s disgusting!
Speak out now for reasonable, meaningful gun reform. If you don’t, that’s disgusting!
