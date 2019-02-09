Editor:
A word to the wise. If you plan on getting a shingles shot, beware. One large medical group in Southwest Florida not only charges for the shot itself, but an additional $42.68 for giving it to you.
Most all pharmacies in our area charge only for the actual medicine. Save yourself $42.68.
Robert MacDonald
Port Charlotte
