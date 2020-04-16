Editor:
I would like to take a moment to vent. I work in a supermarket. On a daily basis I see the same people come in wearing masks and gloves. They purchase one or two items and leave. They are back the next day and repeat the process. These people need to stay home.
I understand their desire to get out of the house, but they do not understand or do not care that they are endangering the lives of the employees, as well as other customers. They leave the store, take off their masks and gloves, and either throw them on the ground, or in a grocery cart, where an employee has to pick them up. They then take them off in the car, or at home. Enough said!
Dave O’Brien
North Port
