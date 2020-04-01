Editor:
This morning I took advantage of Publix's offer to open an hour early on each Tuesday and Wednesday for senior citizens over 65. I want to complement both my local Publix (Edgewater and U.S. 41) and my fellow citizens on what was a very pleasant experience.
I arrived a few minutes before the advertised opening time of 7 a.m. to find a fairly long line waiting to enter. I was pleasantly surprised that everyone quietly took their place in the que and, for the most part, respected the recommended 6-foot social distance. The mood was cheerful and friendly.
At promptly 7 a.m. the doors were opened and the que patiently and orderly began to move. I must complement the staff at Publix for the organized, friendly and helpful way they prepared for the early opening. An employee was stationed at the door, metering people entering, to make sure the cart storage area was never crowded. The store was fully staffed, well stocked, and obviously prepared for the expected interest in paper products as staff were stationed in that isle to help shoppers select their desired products.
The staff was uniformly cheerful and helpful; the shoppers orderly, polite and friendly. It was a very pleasant start to another challenging day. Thank you Publix and staff. Thank you fellow citizens. Once again, I am happy and proud to call Port Charlotte home.
Robert A. Hardy
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.