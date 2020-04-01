Editor:

This morning I took advantage of Publix's offer to open an hour early on each Tuesday and Wednesday for senior citizens over 65. I want to complement both my local Publix (Edgewater and U.S. 41) and my fellow citizens on what was a very pleasant experience.

I arrived a few minutes before the advertised opening time of 7 a.m. to find a fairly long line waiting to enter. I was pleasantly surprised that everyone quietly took their place in the que and, for the most part, respected the recommended 6-foot social distance. The mood was cheerful and friendly.

At promptly 7 a.m. the doors were opened and the que patiently and orderly began to move. I must complement the staff at Publix for the organized, friendly and helpful way they prepared for the early opening. An employee was stationed at the door, metering people entering, to make sure the cart storage area was never crowded. The store was fully staffed, well stocked, and obviously prepared for the expected interest in paper products as staff were stationed in that isle to help shoppers select their desired products.

The staff was uniformly cheerful and helpful; the shoppers orderly, polite and friendly. It was a very pleasant start to another challenging day. Thank you Publix and staff. Thank you fellow citizens. Once again, I am happy and proud to call Port Charlotte home.

Robert A. Hardy

Port Charlotte

