Editor:
Investors are buying up, fixing foreclosures and renting out houses as short-term vacation homes. A short-term rental is defined as a property that is rented more than three times a year for less than 30 days at a time. In 2014, Florida law was passed that allows local governments to adopt ordinances that address life and safety issues, but cities cannot regulate the duration or frequency of short -term rentals.
Cities with ordinances prior to 2011 were grandfathered in allowing them to keep their regulations. Charlotte County has no ordinances that address this issue. Various bills have been submitted to the Florida Legislature to allow local jurisdictions to regulate short-term rentals without much success.
We built a home in Port Charlotte in a very nice quiet neighborhood. Three years later, investors turned a house across the canal into a short-term vacation rental. Each week, groups of 10 people show up with screaming kids and barking dogs. Other families join them that further escalates the noise levels. The excessive noise goes on almost every day throughout the year. We have no problems with seasonal or annual rentals. Where are the complaints from area hotels? AIRbnb alone lists 300 vacation homes in the Port Charlotte area.
The hospitality industry should come up with ways to attract families to their premises. Residents who are experiencing problems from short-term rentals should convey their personal accounts with the Charlotte County commissioners and Florida Rep. Michael Grant. Let’s stop commercial activity in residential neighborhoods.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
