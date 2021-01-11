Editor:
This Coronavirus inoculation program could have been organized better with a little thought beforehand.
The first wave of recipients should have been the hospital staff followed by the people in nursing homes. Then the next group would be anyone over 80. Then everyone over 70, and on down the line by age. Opening the program to everyone 65 and over at once was like saying "all people making up most of Florida's population come and get it on a first-come, first-served basis."
How many people over 65 will still be waiting for their first shot when the next tier to those under 65 will be opened? How will the health department know when all qualifying people will be covered before going further?
Richard Sajdak
Port Charlotte
