The state Legislature and governor have passed a law prohibiting “businesses, schools and government entities across Florida from asking anyone to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.” The justification for this law was to protect the privacy of those people that do not wish to receive the Covid 19 vaccination.
The Florida law is in conflict with CDC guidelines for cruise ships and is creating some compliance problems for the cruise lines. I am fully vaccinated and planning a cruise next year. Theoretically, this conundrum is a non-issue for me unless my cruise is cancelled because of this conflict. Because I am vaccinated, I won’t get the virus, but unvaccinated passenger may contract Covid 19 at any one of the ports of call and develop natural immunity or die. Being fully vaccinated, it would have little effect on me other than a more somber cruise with a dead body aboard.
While there is considerable concern over the privacy of those not willing to take the Covid 19 vaccine, shouldn’t the Legislature also eliminate the school vaccination requirements to protect the privacy of parents that don’t want their children vaccinated? Considering the considerable criticism and ridicule of anit-vaxers by MSM, these parents have a much more compelling case for privacy.
Jack Restuccia
Punta Gorda
