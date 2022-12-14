Editor:

Excuse me, but, allowing a potential 2024 presidential candidate to name Charlotte County’s successor for supervisor of elections seems ethically and morally wrong. He has already replaced our previous Secretary of State just before our 2022 election cycle. A pattern is emerging of a corruption of our electoral process here in Florida. Allowing state legislators to override the results of an election by the people is wrong. We do not live in Russia or China, this is the United States of America.


