Excuse me, but, allowing a potential 2024 presidential candidate to name Charlotte County’s successor for supervisor of elections seems ethically and morally wrong. He has already replaced our previous Secretary of State just before our 2022 election cycle. A pattern is emerging of a corruption of our electoral process here in Florida. Allowing state legislators to override the results of an election by the people is wrong. We do not live in Russia or China, this is the United States of America.
We have a SCOTUS that is corrupted by the Federalist Society that is taking away any civil/civic rights that were previously protected by that court. This is a multi cultural and religious country that is being victimized by a white Christian nationalist movement heavily funded by dark money.
I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working with Charlotte County’s SOE, the Hon Paul Stamoulis. Though we are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, he has never shown any disdain or disrespect. His policy was, when you walk through those doors into the polling sites, your politics stay outside. I am saddened to hear of his leaving, for whatever reason. My fear is that his legacy will now be, the man that left the door open for a corruption of Charlotte County’s future elections.
What is it with the Republican Party, it’s like they eat their own, recently the superintendent of Sarasota schools and now our SOE. This is a perilous time, we must pay attention and speak up. As always, we deserve better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.