Editor:
You have to wonder who at DMV hasn't figured out that the current system of hanging “temporary” handicap authorizations from your windshield's rear-view mirror is not the best way to help this group of our population.
Don't have a percentage to share, but, if you start noticing there are a good number of them hanging from the mirror as they are driving. (It can be inconvenient to take down and put back). DOT is, in essence, placing something in the forward field of view of a person who may be handicapped.
Can there not be a better way? Placing an obstruction in the forward field of vision for anyone is not the best thing to do.
Don't expect any action on making some kind of change, just a passing thought as I was driving home.
Tom Fixmer
Punta Gorda
