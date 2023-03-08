The biggest issues facing Charlotte County may not be building and lack of infrastructure. It may be we have outgrown our current government system and five men can no longer represent a fast growing population. Some recent permits should never have been issued for not meeting county and federal government codes. Yet approved by commissioners that never took the time to visit the location or understand the needs of local residents.
PAS 22-00002, includes the 220 new apartments approved for Harper Avenue. Were these approved for much needed low income housing in an area classified as a hazardous flood zone and already flooding at high tide. Last February the county flood plain coordinator and FEMA had recommended to the commissioners not to build in this zone.
Mr. Cullinen (Zoning) and Jerri Waksler (attorney for the builder) agreed that the builder would handle any necessary infrastructure needed. Will it include a new kid safe, culvert across Harper, new lights, improved drainage by Shady Lane, etc. Trust this was all written down by both parties before final approval, and the county will make certain they are followed. Remember to maintain safety for the large day care center handling more than 90 children in this area.
Ms. Williams, who lives in the area where this project will be built, had stated 3 minutes was not enough time to comment on such a large proposal. Nor the fact it was approved because the property would now be back on the tax roles. A sad note, when taxes are more important than people’s property.
